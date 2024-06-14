Fresno Chaffee Zoo helping care for endangered fisher kit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is assisting with the rehabilitation of an endangered and orphaned young animal.

A weeks-old Southern Sierra fisher kit is now growing healthy and strong with some TLC.

Video shows the six to seven-week-old animal being cared for by a "fisher technician" from the National Park Service.

This kind of animal belongs to the weasel family.

A Yosemite National Park fisher biologist found it in the Sierra National Forest.

Unfortunately, the animal's mother was found dead.

The fisher kit was taken to the zoo in May to receive care under the guidance of the zoo's veterinary team.

He's undergone regular health checks and is showing remarkable progress.

They are hopeful the animal will soon be able to return to the wild.

