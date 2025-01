Fresno Chaffee Zoo shows lion cub cuddling with mother

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New photos from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo show one of the newest lion cubs cuddling with her mama.

The zoo captioned the post "Mom and daughter moments."

Asali and her brother, Taraj, were born in early November.

The zoo has previously said mom and the little ones will stay behind the scenes until Spring.