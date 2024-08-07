Fresno city councilmember Nelson Esparza announces state senate campaign

Fresno city councilmember Nelson Esparza has announced his run for a state senate seat.

Fresno city councilmember Nelson Esparza has announced his run for a state senate seat.

Fresno city councilmember Nelson Esparza has announced his run for a state senate seat.

Fresno city councilmember Nelson Esparza has announced his run for a state senate seat.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno city council member has announced his run for a state senate seat.

Nelson Esparza posted a campaign video to his social media launching his bid for State District 14 Wednesday morning.

His announcement said he's running to "invest in our working families, make housing more affordable, and protect our valley resources."

Esparza, a Democrat, has represented District 7 within the city of Fresno since 2019. His district covers areas in Central Fresno, like Manchester Center, and extends into East Central Fresno.

State Senator Anna Caballero currently holds the seat after winning the race for the newly established district in 2022.

State District 14 It includes large portions of Merced, Madera and Fresno Counties. Caballero's term is up in 2026.