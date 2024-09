Fresno County Coroner's Office searching for relatives of dead 35-year-old man

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office needs your help finding the family of a dead man.

35-year-old Maximino Santos was recently found passed away at the intersection of Sixth and Tulare in southeast Fresno.

Officials say he was living on the streets.

Staff have tried searching numerous records but have not been able to find any of his relatives.

Anyone with information about Santos is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff Coroner's Unit.