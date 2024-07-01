2 arrested in deadly shooting at Fresno County Halloween party in 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Arrests have been made hours after the Fresno County Sheriff's Office named a suspect in the 2022 shooting death of 19-year-old Angel Zuniga.

The Sheriff's Office announced 20-year-old Joshua Garcia of Fresno as the suspect at a news conference Monday.

Hours later, detectives arrested Garcia as well as 20-year-old Jace Ramirez of Fresno, who they accuse of being an accessory to the murder.

The arrests come just a month after detectives released a photo of a car believed to be used in the crime.

On October 29, 2022, 19-year-old Angel Zuniga was shot and killed at a large Halloween party.

It happened at about 1:30 am at a home on Hedges and DeWolf.

Garcia has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for murder and is not eligible for bail.

Ramirez posted bond and bailed out of jail.

