Fresno County health officials on alert with whooping cough

Preliminary data from the CDC shows that toward the end of 2024, there were six times as many cases reported compared to 2023.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a nagging cough that can stick around for weeks, and even months.

"The pertussis cough has a very distinctive sound in children and adults," says Leticia Berber with the Fresno County Department of Public Health. "It has the whoop."

California is also seeing an increase in activity -- that includes Fresno County.

"Right now, here in Fresno County, we are seeing cases in pertussis," Berber said. "Currently, since December 12, we've had 19 cases. California-wise, we've had 2,000 cases and one infant, unfortunately."

With other respiratory illnesses, like the flu, RSV, and COVID already active this season, the uptick of whopping cough illnesses is keeping Fresno County health leaders on alert.

"It can be a deadly disease for children or babies that haven't been vaccinated, or even the elderly over 65 years of age," Berber said.

Whooping cough is contagious and can spread from person to person.

Berber says there are steps we can take to keep the community healthy.

"Every child at two months of age gets the first vaccine against pertussis," she said.

Berber also urges women who are pregnant to get their T-dap vaccine, as well as older adults who get their T-dap every 10 years.

Dr. Jesus Rodriguez with Kaiser Permanente in Fresno says he's seeing older residents coming in with concern for the health of little ones in their family.

Health leaders stress getting treated for a whopping cough early can keep that annoying cough in check and prevent future complications.

