Fresno deli that specializes in Charcuterie revamping its menu

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charcuterie boards from Grazing Table Deli double as works of art thanks to owner Auzzie Lewis.

"Getting your pairings right, breaking up those colors and just the rest is just design," she said.

The brick-and-mortar located in the shopping center off of Summerville and Perrin in northeast Fresno may be closed for the month of July, but Auzzie is working out of the kitchen prepping meals for local gyms she's partnered with and menus.

"We get to be creative," she said. "It's a lot of hard work, but definitely worth it."

The catering arm of Grazing Table events covers everything from corporate happenings to gatherings out of the comfort of your home.

"We do a lot of weddings, celebrations of life, birthday parties," Lewis said.

In addition to the star of the menu...

"I do have a set menu of add-ons that we add to the Grazing Table to bulk it up and create a full meal, but I'm always open to talking to my clients," Lewis said.

The Southern California native relocated to the Central Valley with her husband 12 years ago and launched her own business in 2020.

"I have an insane love for cheese, so it just made sense to play with my creativity and flavor profiling," she said.

For three years, she prepped for events using the Clovis Culinary Center before opening a brick-and-mortar store in May of 2023.

"We get some of our cheeses from Bravo Farms, we get a lot of our fruits and vegetables from the farmers market," she said.

Starting in August, when doors re-open, you'll find ready-to-go meals at the Grazing Table Deli. Weekly menus will be posted on Instagram, in addition to the deli menu.

Grazing Table Events also teams up with local wineries to do monthly charcuterie classes, where you can learn more about pairing the perfect board with your vino.

