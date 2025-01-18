Fresno donations to Southern California wildfires victims continue

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bag by bag, Brenda Williams is helping the victims of the devastating Southern California wildfires.

"I made blankets for animals, and now I've made blankets for babies," Williams said.

She says each one is handmade with love.

"Sewing all week until 1 a.m.," she said. "Every morning ... Because they need the help."

Her generosity filled part of a cart, and down a long maze of hallways, Brenda's blankets joined a room packed with canned goods, diapers, paper towels, and more.

"From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day, it seems to be a pretty steady stream of things coming in," Executive Pastor Brad Liebe said.

Liebe at Peoples Church in Northeast Fresno says it is touching to see the community coming together to support Southern California.

"Some people have the ability or have the resources a lot," Liebe said. "Some people don't, but all of us feel the same things and want to do something, and what we really encourage is 100 percent participation."

The items donated in Fresno are already making a difference at the Dream Center in Los Angeles.

"The line to pick up supplies was over a mile long," Pastor Sam Barrera said. "It was incredible. There are thousands of people every day coming to the Dream Center to receive supplies and donations."

Barrera and her husband Marcus were in Los Angeles Wednesday, and they say the items are reaching those in need in a matter of minutes.

"As soon as it was dropped off to the donation pallet, people would come over to that pallet and load it on over to cars," Barrera said.

More donations from the Valley are already on the way.

"In the back of this pickup is a bunch of essential supplies," Pastor Dawson Oquist said. He called Action News from Delano as he drove to the Dream Center.

"Even this morning, we had four pallets worth of stuff," he said. "We only got about two with us today. Donations keep on coming in."

Several more trips to LA will happen next week. The pastors at Peoples Church tell us they will keep accepting donations as long as there is a need.

Brenda Williams says she will be back.

"As much as I can," Williams said. "Yeah, I'll be crocheting more."

