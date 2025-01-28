24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Fresno and Madera counties to begin counting number of unhoused as part of initiative

The information will determine how many people are unhoused in Fresno and Madera, and the best ways to provide assistance.

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 3:36PM
Two Valley counties are taking action to help identify vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.

Starting Tuesday, volunteers with the Fresno-Madera Continuum of Care are launching a three-day event to count the number of unhoused families and individuals living on the streets.

The annual Street and Shelter Point-in-Time Count will kick off at 5 pm.

The information will determine how many people are unhoused in Fresno and Madera right now, and the best ways to provide assistance.

Volunteers will be out day and night counting through Thursday.

