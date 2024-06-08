Fresno Native Audia Dixon paving the way for younger artists

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One local artist is shedding light on the power of black art and paving the way for younger generations to pursue their artistic passion.

From a young age, drawing and painting have been part of Fresno Native Audia Dixon's life.

"My grandparents were artists too, so just seeing them paint on their own was one way of channeling my expression," said Dixon.

Dixon explored her artistic passion as an art major at Fresno State and, in 2022, received the President's Graduate Medal.

She says former Fresno State professor Dr. Paulette Fleming inspired her to represent her cultural roots and make a career out of her passion.

"She told me she did things for the Black Community in West Fresno, and I had never seen that as a young person. So, as a Black art instructor, a Black professor in a university, I thought, 'wow, I want to do that too,'" explained Dixon.

Now, Dixon is an inspiration, teaching art at Clovis Community College.

Meanwhile, her work comes to life at her studio in downtown Fresno.

Her mission is to highlight the importance of Black representation through her work, as shown in these two unique pieces.

Fresno State President Saul Jimenez Sandoval purchased one at an auction.

Dixon feels honored that her work is being exhibited at her alma mater and hopes to continue inspiring younger artists to dream big.

"I really want to make that known for young people of color to make that an importance as well. To really push the arts into young black and brown people in this community and make that a career also," Dixon said.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.