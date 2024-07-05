Fresno native celebrating community through Coffee Monday podcast

A Fresno native is celebrating community through conversation.

A Fresno native is celebrating community through conversation.

A Fresno native is celebrating community through conversation.

A Fresno native is celebrating community through conversation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno native is celebrating community through conversation.

Rae Pardini Matson is a local business owner who now is taking on a new title: podcaster!

The Coffee Monday podcast highlights working professionals in the Central Valley in weekly episodes.

The podcast also dives into other various career-related topics, including how to balance your work life with your personal life.

Action News sat down with Rae to hear about how she's fueling your week through coffee and conversation.

You can check out the Coffee Monday podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and YouTube.

You can also find Rae on Instagram at Coffee Monday Podcast.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.