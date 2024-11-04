Fresno Police announce arrests of homicide suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have announced arrests for two separate outstanding homicide cases.

Detectives have arrested 34-year-old Gerrick Franklin for the murder of 33-year-old Tyler Hamon.

Hamon was shot and killed last Friday inside an apartment at the Windscape Apartments in northwest Fresno.

Franklin was found and arrested by the Madera County Sheriff's Office. He has been booked into the Fresno County jail on one count of murder.

The other arrest is in connection to the 2023 southwest Fresno murder of 21-year-old Adrianna Gonzales.

Fresno Police say officers from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department were investigating a suspicious vehicle when they contacted an occupant who provided them with a false name.

The man was later identified as 23-year-old Devin Miliki Senegal, one of three suspects wanted for Gonzales' murder.

26-year-old Aaminah Norman (left), 29-year-old Sabrina Acosto-Ramirez (center) and 23-year-old Devin Miliki have been identified as suspects in the murder of a woman in SW Fresno.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department arrested Senegal for DUI and his outstanding arrest warrant for murder, and he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Gonzales was gunned down and then ran over on Nov. 11, 2023, in the parking lot of Wayne's Liquor near California Avenue and Fresno Street.

26-year-old Aaminah Norman, who has been identified as the gunman, and 29-year-old Sabrina Acosto-Ramirez, who's believed to have an accessory to the shooting, are still wanted by police.

Action News will be live-streaming Fresno Police's news conference on the two arrests at 12:30 p.m.