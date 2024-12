Fresno River Park store 'Drip on Drip' vandalized, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after glass was smashed at a River Park store in northeast Fresno.

An investigation is underway after glass was smashed at a River Park store in northeast Fresno.

An investigation is underway after glass was smashed at a River Park store in northeast Fresno.

An investigation is underway after glass was smashed at a River Park store in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after glass was smashed at a River Park store in northeast Fresno.

Police responded to the "Drip on Drip" shoe store at about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Several police cars could be seen by the store, and a person was sweeping up what appeared to be broken glass.

At this time, it is unknown if anything was taken from the store.

However, Drip on Drip has been burglarized before, with thieves targeting the shoe shop in November of 2023.