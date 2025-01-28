Fresno State's Chief Diversity Officer resigning after 2 years

Fresno State's Chief Diversity Officer has announced her resignation after two years on the job.

Fresno State's Chief Diversity Officer has announced her resignation after two years on the job.

Fresno State's Chief Diversity Officer has announced her resignation after two years on the job.

Fresno State's Chief Diversity Officer has announced her resignation after two years on the job.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's Chief Diversity Officer has announced her resignation after two years on the job.

Action News sat down with Dr. Rashanda Booker in January 2023, shortly after she assumed the newly created role in the Division of Equity and Engagement.

RELATED: Fresno State welcomes first ever university diversity officer to celebrate multiple cultures

The position is meant to celebrate multiple cultures on campus.

In a note to staff, University President Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval said Booker decided to return to Louisiana.

Her last day is February 3.

Booker is the first in her family to graduate from college and holds a doctorate in education from Louisiana State University.

Fresno State says information about interim leadership and the process to find a successor will be shared in the coming weeks.

