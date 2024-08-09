Fresno Unified provides free health clinic ahead of first day of school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 7,400 Fresno Unified (FUSD) students will walk into classrooms for their first day of school a week from Monday and all of them need to be up to date on their vaccines.

"Some of the kids are new to us, and so they are new to school, and so they have to do all of the immunization, so they get put on a plan...and so they are on a schedule," FUSD Health Services Executive Director Liz Torres said.

Torres says the district hosts health clinics to help parents.

"We had some in July, and now in August, we are hitting it hard; we have Gaston with clinics and Herrera running with clinics," Torres said.

She says the shots help students stay healthy.

For most students, vaccines are due when they enter kindergarten and head to middle school.

"With our 7th graders, they usually will need a TDAB BOOSTER to go back," Torres said.

Miracle Williams is about to start 7th grade and was with her parents at Gaston Middle School on Friday morning for her vaccines.

Her father says the free clinics made their life easier.

"We don't want to be traveling all over Fresno, but when they provide these free resources, it is convenient for us and others in the community," Father Ryan Foster said.

Torres says that last year, about 60 to 70 families showed up at the free clinics, which she says only emphasized the need in the community.

"It's just a collaborative community effort to make sure that all of our kids can get immunized, be healthy, and be in school so they can learn," Torres said.

The clinics are for Medi-Cal and uninsured students only.

Torres says those with private insurance should contact their doctor or a pharmacy.

If no insurance card is provided, student sports physicals are 15 dollars.

Next week, a free walk-in clinic will be held at Tioga Middle School. For more information, click here.

