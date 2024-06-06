Fresno Unified's free summer meal program starting next week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District is taking action to make sure sure kids don't go hungry during the summer months.

Starting this Monday, June 10th, the district will begin serving free meals from 11 am to 1 pm at all Fresno Unified campuses operating summer school.

This includes all comprehensive high schools, 57 elementary schools, 14 middles schools and five alternative and specialty campuses.

Food is available Monday through Friday for kids ages one to 18 years old and must be consumed on site.

It's available to all children regardless of if they attend a Fresno Unified School.

The State of California also launched a 'CA meals for Kids' app, so you can find summer meal sites and hours of operation in your neighborhood.

