Fresno's African American Historical and Cultural Museum honoring trailblazers

Fresno's African American Historical and Cultural Museum is honoring local trailblazers in our community with an awards banquet this Saturday.

Fresno's African American Historical and Cultural Museum is honoring local trailblazers in our community with an awards banquet this Saturday.

Fresno's African American Historical and Cultural Museum is honoring local trailblazers in our community with an awards banquet this Saturday.

Fresno's African American Historical and Cultural Museum is honoring local trailblazers in our community with an awards banquet this Saturday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's African American Historical and Cultural Museum is honoring local trailblazers in our community with an awards banquet this Saturday.

We spoke with Executive Director, Alondra Williams-Vasquez, to hear about the opportunity spotlight unsung voices.

To learn more about the Trailblazers Awards, click here.