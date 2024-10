Friday Morning Football: Exeter High School

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's Friday, and that means another edition of Friday Morning Football!

This morning, we're in Tulare County, where students from Exeter High School are up and pumped this morning!

The Monarchs are preparing to take on the Huskies of Hanford West.

The Exeter Monarchs (5-2) will host the visiting Hanford West Huskies (0-7) on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.

