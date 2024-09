Friday Morning Football: Golden Valley High School

It's time for another edition of Friday Morning Football! This week, we are in Merced.

It's time for another edition of Friday Morning Football! This week, we are in Merced.

It's time for another edition of Friday Morning Football! This week, we are in Merced.

It's time for another edition of Friday Morning Football! This week, we are in Merced.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's time for another edition of Friday Morning Football! This week, we are in Merced.

The Cougars of Golden Valley High will be hosting the Elk Grove Thundering Herd.

Friday Morning Football Week 3 Part 2

Both teams are looking for their first win of the season.

The game kicks off at Golden Valley High at 7 pm Friday.