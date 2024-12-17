Friends and family remember teens killed in southeast Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than a hundred people gathered in southeast Fresno on Monday night to remember 15-year-old Antarpreet Singh and 14-year-old Harjap Singh.

Fresno police say the two teenagers were riding a motorbike on Sunnyside Avenue when they collided with a delivery truck around 8 pm Sunday night.

"It just looked really bad so at that point I just did the first thing I could think of, and I started praying for him," said witness Rebecca Zambrano.

Zambrano was driving home when she saw the tragic scene.

She pulled over and witnessed of the teens breathing heavily.

"I just didn't want him to be alone at that moment. You know, his mom couldn't be there, so I just didn't want him to be alone," said Zambrano.

Officers said the boys were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger in the delivery truck were not injured.

14-year-old Harjap was a student at the Central Unified School District.

In a statement, the district wrote, in part:

"We recognize the profound impact this loss has on our community, and we want to assure students, staff, and families that support is in place to help those affected by this tragedy."

"There's no words to express my thoughts, my deepest condolences are with the family," said Sanger Unified School District Board of Trustees Member Brandon Vang.

Vang said the boys were not students in his district but had plenty of friends who are.

"Sanger Unified is ready and able to respond to our student's needs, and our family's needs as it comes," said Vang.

Friends said the two were celebrating Harjap's 14th birthday on Sunday.

As the community tries to manage this devastating loss, friends say their focus is to support the parents of Antarpreet and Harjap.

"We're making sure they're fully supported in the community because their lives have totally turned," said family friend, Harpreet Bining.

Detectives with the Fresno Police Department are still investigating the crash, including what happened before the collision.

