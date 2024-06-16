On The Red Carpet: Emmy Race Begins

On The Red Carpet is celebrating the best shows on TV with a new special highlighting some of the top Emmy contenders.

LOS ANGELES -- The 2024 Emmy season has arrived and On The Red Carpet is celebrating the best shows on television with a new special highlighting some of the top contenders for TV's most prestigious prize.

The Emmys are Sunday, Sept. 15, on ABC and this year, one of the biggest races to watch will be the Outstanding Comedy Series category with shows like "Abbott Elementary," "Only Murders in the Building," and "The Bear" all in contention.

"The Bear" is the reigning winner in the Best Comedy category and the show's stars, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are all hoping to repeat as Emmy winners as well.

"Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson hopes to repeat as winner of Outstanding Actress in a Comedy.

"It's not just the cast that's being recognized," Brunson told On The Red Carpet. "It's the crew, it's the writers and honestly, I've been thinking about this a lot lately, it's the audience, the people who watch our show. They feel very proud when we're nominated for anything."

Among the great dramas hoping to earn Emmy nominations this year are FX's "Shogun," "Feud: Capote vs the Swans" and "Fargo," which featured Emmy winner Jon Hamm as the villainous Sheriff Tillman in season five.

"I think the secret sauce of the show is that each season is different and each season takes a big swing at some kind of thematic approach, and this was no different," Hamm told On The Red Carpet. "To play a crazy character like Roy Tillman was fun."

FX shows are available to stream on Hulu, meanwhile some Disney+ shows from Star Wars and Marvel are also getting Emmy buzz including "Echo," "Loki," and "Ahsoka" starring Rosario Dawson.

"The thing that I like most about Star Wars is that it's constantly this choice between the light and the dark, but all the gradients in between and embracing all of it," Dawson told On The Red Carpet.

