Full list of Memorial Day 2024 events throughout Central California

FRESNO COUNTY

Saturday, May 25

MEMORIAL BREAKDANCING JAM

TIME: 12 pm - 5 pm

ADDRESS: MOSQUEDA COMMUNITY CENTER, FRESNO

INFORMATION : Join us for a Memorial Breakdancing Jam on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at the Mosqueda Community Center. Registration will take place from 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM on the day of the event. Show off your breakin skills in a 2 vs 2 competition for a chance to win 1st & 2nd place awards. Dress comfortably and don't forget to bring a water bottle. For more information, please call (559) 621-PLAY (7529)

CLOVIS MEMORIAL RUN

TIME: 7 am - 10 am

ADDRESS: OLD TOWN CLOVIS

INFORMATION : There's still time to register for the thirteenth annual Clovis Memorial Run, set to take place Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Old Town Clovis! This popular Clovis tradition invites community members of all ages and athletic abilities to join together to run, walk, and roll in honor of military service members past and present and to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. The 2024 Clovis Memorial Run includes a timed 5K (3.1 miles) run or walk, a non-timed 2-mile walk, a non-timed 1/2-mile kid's run, a non-timed 1/2-mile Senior Walk & Roll, a pancake breakfast, an awards ceremony, a raffle prize giveaway, and a large resource fair with over 20 community organizations providing information on health and wellness for veterans, seniors, and families. Plus, all participants will receive an incredible patriotic medal and shirt!

Monday, May 27

CLOVIS MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 9 am - 2 pm

ADDRESS: CLOVIS VETERANS MEMORIAL DISTRICT

INFORMATION : Each year, the District hosts a Memorial Day celebration to honor those men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom. The days activities include: Patriotic Concert featuring the Clovis, Community Band, Gold Star Remembrance Ceremony, Veterans Documentaries, Live Music outdoors, Veterans & Community Service Organization Outreach, Visit our Community Heritage Center for story time and a craft Complimentary Lunch, open to the community. This year, we continue our traditional Patriotic Concert, Gold Star Remembrance Ceremony, and activities for the whole family.

ROEDING PARK MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 9 am

ADDRESS: ROEDING PARK

INFORMATION : The Central California District Chapter (CCDC) of the Japanese American Citizen league (JACL) will host the 72nd Memorial Day Service for the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States at the Nisei War Memorial in Roeding Park on Memorial Day, May 27, 2024 starting at 9 AM. Dr. Ernest Kazato (Ret.Capt) will provide a brief history of the Japanese American experience during WWII both before and during America's participation, including the 442nd in the Pacific Rim and their roles in the Military Intelligence Service (MIS). From 1939, 2 years prior to the US involvement in WWII, 3000 Japanese Americans enlisted in the Army (1/2 from Hawaii and 1/2 from the mainland, including Fumio Ikeda (Clovis). After the US entered WWII, these soldiers were declared "aliens", and the Army and MIS did not know what to do with these loyal soldiers. On its 75th anniversary of Post 5869, Mr Robert Shintaku will describe the formation of the Veteran of Foreign War Post in Hanford formation in a post-WWII climate by members of Nisei veterans.

FRESNO MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 11 am

ADDRESS: FRESNO MEMORIAL GARDENS CEMETERY

INFORMATION : More than 1,400 full-size American Flags will again line the avenues of Fresno Memorial Gardens as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5057 conduct their official Memorial Day Program. This year's event will be the 61st consecutive year the members of the VFW Post, together with a host of volunteers, we will prepare the West's largest display of freestanding American Flags. The "Avenue of Flags" began 61 years ago with 35 flags framing the entrance to the park. Then, as now, all the flags were originally presented by the U.S. Government to the families of veterans at the rest in the Garden of Honor and other dedicated areas of the Gardens. Each year the "Avenue of Flags" is dedicated to a noteworthy person or organization in recognition and thanks for service to our country and community. This year's event will once again be blessed by patriotic music performance by the Front Line Quartet and the Fresno Stag and Thistle Pipe Band. Our special guest speaker will be Senior District Rep. Sandra Garcia for Congressman Jim Costa.

REEDLEY MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 11 am - 3 pm

ADDRESS: HILLCREST TREE FARM-REEDLEY

INFORMATION : On Memorial Day 2024, California's oldest Armenian religious institution will remember an early-day parishioner on the 105th Anniversary of his passing in the Europe of World War I. The public is invited to attend the picnic event, which will include complimentary barbecue kebab and hot dog lunches, bounce houses for children, live music with Armenian dancing, and steam train rides for all ages. Advance reservations are recommended. Members and friends of Fresno's First Armenian Presbyterian Church will commemorate the federal holiday.

TULARE COUNTY

Friday, May 24

PORTERVILLE MILITARY BANNER CEREMONY

TIME: 12 pm

ADDRESS: CENTENNIAL PARK, PORTERVILLE

INFORMATION : The City of Porterville is proud to host a ceremony in honor of the 71 Military Banner Program nominees from 2024. Altogether, nearly 1000 commemorative banners for former and active service members from the Porterville community have been raised along major streets in Porterville since the start of the program. The community is invited to attend and recognize these hometown heroes and all those in military service.

Saturday, May 25

VISALIA MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 7 am

ADDRESS: VISALIA DISTRICT CEMETERY-1300 W GOSHEN AVE

INFORMATION : The Avenue of Flags Military Veterans Association proudly announces our annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Visalia District Cemetery. On Saturday, May 25, at 7am, we need volunteers to place more than 4,300 small flags on the grave of every veteran in the cemetery.

Monday, May 27

VISALIA MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 10 am

ADDRESS: VISALIA DISTRICT CEMETERY-1300 W GOSHEN AVE

INFORMATION : The Avenue of Flags Military Veterans Association proudly announces our annual Memoria Day Ceremony at the Visalia District Cemetery. Our 10 am program under the pavilion at the cemetery includes presentation of the colors by naval sea cadets, a story of service, music and song by Golden West High School. Laying of memorial wreath prayer, release of remembrance doves, rifle salute and echo taps at the conclusion of the ceremony.

PORTERVILLE MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 10 am

ADDRESS: HILLCREST CEMETERY-1013 E OLIVE AVE

INFORMATION : Memorial Day Remeber and Honor The American Legion Post 20 will be remebering and honoring our fallen soldier with three days of activities at Hillcrest Cemetary. Saturday May 25th 8:00 am the placement of the small flags will commence. Sunday 4:00pm the large flag pole will be placed. Monday 6:00am 1,285 large flags will be raised. 10:00am the Memorial Day Ceremony will begin. 4:00pm the flags will be lowered.

WOODLAKE MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 9 am

ADDRESS: WOODLAKE PUBLIC CEMETERY-165 N CYPRESS STREET

INFORMATION : Woodlake Public Cemetery invites the community to participate in the Memorial Day activities to honor the lives of our veterans! This Saturday we will be putting out the flags and crosses on veterans' graves at 8 a.m. And please be sure to join us on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m. for our Memorial Day Service!

DINUBA MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 10 am

ADDRESS: SMITH MOUNTAIN CEMETERY

INFORMATION : The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 643, will celebrate Memorial Day by hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony at 10:00a.m. on Monday, May 27th. Volunteers are needed Saturday, May 25th, to help place crosses and small flags at all Veterans graves. We will begin placing the crosses and flags at approximately 7:15a.m. Volunteers are also needed to help place the more than 500 donated casket flags for the Avenue of Flags. If you are able to help, please be at the cemetery at 7:00a.m. on Monday, May 27th. Volunteers are also need to help take down the casket flags at 2:30p.m., Monday, May 27th. If the Veterans don't have enough volunteers committed to help, all the flags will not be placed.

KINGS COUNTY

Monday, May 27

LEMOORE MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 10 am

ADDRESS: LEMOORE CEMETERY DISTRICT

INFORMATION : Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Hosted by Fleet Reserve Association Branch 261 and American Legion Post 100 Lemoore.

HANFORD MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 10 am - 12 pm

ADDRESS: 175 E 10TH STREET, HANFORD

INFORMATION : Memorial Day at the garden. Included with regular admission, donation snack bar and activities in the garden.

MERCED COUNTY

Sunday, May 26

SANTA NELLA MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 9 am - 10 am

ADDRESS: SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY NATIONAL CEMETERY

INFORMATION : Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 9 am.

Monday, May 27

WINTON MEMORIAL DAY

TIME: 10 am

ADDRESS: WINTON CEMETEREY-7651 ALMOND AVE

INFORMATION : Winton VFW Post 7792. Memorial Day is the 27th of May. Our post is in need of volunteers to assist with set up & tear down of the event. Ceremony begins at 10 am.

LOS BANOS MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY

TIME: 9:30 am

ADDRESS: LOS BANOS CEMETERY-16575 CENTER AVE

INFORMATION : Memorial Day ceremony in Los Banos.

CALIFORNIA

Monday, May 27