Funding to help restore Warnors Theatre in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city leaders are working to restore a well-known historic landmark downtown.

Tuesday afternoon, council member Miguel Arias allocated nearly $87,000 of District 3 infrastructure funds for emergency roof repairs at Warnors Theatre.

The theater first opened 96 years ago, in 1928.

The money will be used to remove debris, pressure wash and re-coat the roof with acrylic paint.

During a site visit in October, inspectors found water seeping through the roof and into buckets on the floor.

"Warnors Center for the Performing Arts" shut down during the pandemic in 2020 and remained closed because of ongoing maintenance issues.

The building re-opened in 2023 as a meeting place for professional events, entertainment and an upscale bar.

A capital campaign is also set to launch in November to raise funds for additional improvement projects.

