Good Sports: Clovis East's star quarterback Ty Miller

Clovis East's star quarterback has already committed to play at the next level, but he'll have to wait a few years to start his freshman season.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis East's Ty Miller has lit up the scoreboard for the past four seasons.

"Just as a senior stuff starts to slow down, the game becomes a little easier," said Miller.

Miller's maturity jumps off the page in his fourth year as the starting quarterback.

He has led the T-Wolves to a perfect 7-0 record and ranking in the top 20 in the state.

"He does all the right things, says all the right things, so it really makes my job easier when you have a guy like that in the locker room," said head coach Brandon Nagle.

Miller has 21 touchdown passes to just three interceptions. He can also get it done on the ground, rushing for more than 400 yards on 10 yards per carry.

"He's an old-fashioned, old-school guy. He's just all about team all the time," said Nagle.

"It's him trying to call me tough without him wanting me to do anything too stupid," said Miller.

That physical style comes from one of his childhood idols.

"Growing up, my favorite QB was Taysom Hill at BYU," said Miller.

Hill is now the Swiss army knife utility player for the New Orleans Saints.

But before his days as QB in Provo, he took a two-year mission trip, which is something Miller will also embark on.

"I told them straight up before I was recruited by anyone, this is my goal, and this is what I'm going to do," said Miller.

In May, Miller committed to play quarterback at UC Davis, but he won't start his freshman year until 2027.

"I'm a quarterback now, and I'm going to be something else in the future," said Miller.

After his time at UC Davis, Miller plans to attend medical school to become a doctor.

"I want to be a dermatologist or an anesthesiologist. I love anatomy. I took anatomy. It was a great class," said Miller.

But this week's Friday night course is on the field at Lamonica Stadium.

Where the undefeated T-Wolves face rival Clovis High in the "Battle for the Boot."

"It's a really big deal, and we're excited to play in it," said Nagle.

Miller also squares off against the Cougars' junior QB, Deagan Rose, an Oregon State commit.

"I've known him for a while. He's a great man and a great QB. Being able to compete with someone like that, I think it's a great opportunity," said Miller.

It's an opportunity to put Clovis East in the driver's seat for a TRAC title.

"I respect everyone, but I don't fear anyone," said Miller.

