Good Sports: Coalinga High football team gearing up for state playoff game

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- 2024 has been quite the year for Coalinga High School.

Back in February, the Horned Toads boys basketball team won its first ever Central Section title.

"If they didn't know before, they know now," said senior QB Noah Tasi.

It's all thanks to a go-ahead 3 by senior Dylan Teixeira.

"I looked at the rim and I was like, 'I think I'm gonna shoot this," recalled Teixeira.

the athletes that we have all around at our high school are just on a different level," added Jose Piz, the head coach of the Horned Toads.

Teixeira also happens to be the star wide receiver and safety of the football team.

"He's the best athlete in the Valley," Piz explained.

"I'm really grateful and i appreciate that for the God given talent god gave us all," Teixeira said.

That talent would end up leading Coalinga on a magical run.

With a perfect 14-0 record, the Horned Toads are fresh off a D-4 Section Championship, marking the team's first title in more than 30 years.

this was definitely a goal we had from the very beginning

their motivation can be described with a single word: pain.

"That one really hurt us, and it hurt this group," Piz said.

Two years ago, Coalinga lost by just a point to Caruthers in the semifinals.

"It was definitely pain. these last two years having been nothing less of pain," said Tasi.

It is a dread that's stayed with the team ever since.

"Playing with the kids you played with when you were younger, going out there and losing your last game. It still hurts now," Teixeira said.

After back-to-back seasons falling short in the postseason, Coalinga finally made it to the title game against shafter.

"It was a slugfest. it was back and forth from the very beginning," Piz explained.

Down by 5 points in the 4th quarter of the game, Tasi would find Gavin Watson for the go-ahead score.

The team would beat shafter in a nailbiter 34-33.

"There's no words for it. it's all emotion you just grab the first guy that's next to you. It's all raw," Piz said.

"It was just a super high moment. I'm gonna remember it forever," Teixeira added.

With a section title in hand, Coalinga is now getting ready to host a state playoff game against Highland from Palmdale.

"Honestly, that hasn't caught up to me yet. I see it in movies," Piz said.

Now, the Horned Toads are looking to write their own Hollywood script.

"Being able to play here in front of our hometown for a state playoff that could possibly send us to a state championship. Doesn't get better than that," said Tasi.

"I know that's its gonna be exciting for me and our community and to be able to move on would mean everything to us," Piz added.

