Good Sports: Fresno Wildcats Elite Basketball Program

The Central Valley has been known to get overlooked when it comes to high school recruiting. The Fresno Wildcats are looking to change that.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's tryout day for the Wildcats Elite Basketball Program in Fresno.

"We're going to bring the energy, we're going to coach them hard," says director Michael Potts. "We're going to love them, too. We're going to show compassion."

Potts started the Wildcats back in 2011, hoping to get his sons on the hardwood.

"The ultimate goal was to just play and just get kids better," he said.

Potts has teamed up with the Zimmerman Boys and Girls Club in Fresno to give the boys a place to practice.

"It's been really great working with him," says Alicia Audelo. "I love to see how much he works with the kids."

As someone who grew up in the Boys and Girls system, Potts wanted to give back.

"They knew me, they knew what I was about, they knew what I was trying to do and they knew that I wanted to help kids," he said.

"They are our future, so I think it's a really good investment to give them our time," Audelo said.

Incoming Sanger senior and Wildcats product, Micah Cole, is a prime example.

"Just helping out, helping the little ones today," he said. "Get the opportunities I got, it's going to be great."

Like so many other Valley athletes from small towns, Cole wanted to play against bigger competition from all over the state and beyond.

"Those tournaments in the Bay Area, LA, in Vegas, those tournaments are the ones that expose us," he said.

You may have also seen some Wildcats alum on San Joaquin Memorial's state championship team in 2023.

Michael's son, Abram, along with others like Mike Davis, Dre Davis and Armari Carraway, have Wildcat bloodlines.

Now, the program focuses on its first year of graduating seniors, determined to get offers at the next level.

"Get their education paid for," Potts said. "Every kid is not a DI kid, and we understand that. Our goal is to get them somewhere, get them placement."

Some offers have already started rolling in.

"(Potts) Helped me get my first official offer, so he's just opened so many doors, so I can't thank him enough," Cole said.

But the Wildcats commitment doesn't stop there.

"We're going to follow them through high school, follow them through college," Potts said. "We're going to help them. We're going to mentor them. It's been a great ride so far."

