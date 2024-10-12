Good Sports: Mt. Whitney's 4-star football recruit Israel Briggs

At just 16 years old, Visalia's Israel Briggs has celebrated more D-1 offers than birthdays.

At just 16 years old, Visalia's Israel Briggs has celebrated more D-1 offers than birthdays.

At just 16 years old, Visalia's Israel Briggs has celebrated more D-1 offers than birthdays.

At just 16 years old, Visalia's Israel Briggs has celebrated more D-1 offers than birthdays.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- At just 16 years old, Visalia's Israel Briggs has celebrated more D-1 offers than birthdays.

"Especially being from a little town like Visalia, just being from the 559, we don't get no looks like that," Briggs said.

With 17 offers from power 5 schools like Ole Miss, Oregon and Florida.

The 4-star junior has shown promise as an elite offensive target with his 6'5, 205 pound frame.

"Initially it was pretty crazy to think you have ACC, SEC schools calling you coming to school," Mt. Whitney Pioneers' head coach Nathan Chamberlain said.

A 3-sport athlete in basketball, track, and football.

Chamberlain says coaches from around the country are eager to get their hands on Briggs.

"You get into a program, he gains 20 pounds, and he turns 18," Chamberlain said.

"When you look at your profile on twitter it says quarterback, tight end, running back, wide receiver. You're known as wide receiver but if you could script it up, what are you?" I asked.

"I'm a football player. I can play anywhere it doesn't where. Tight end, wide receiver, safety... I'm available anywhere," Briggs replied.

As just a sophomore last season, Briggs hauled in 44 catches for nearly 600 yards and eight touchdowns.

With most schools hoping to see him at the tight end position.

"How do you kind of stay humble and stay focused on Mt. Whitney while you're getting all these offers?" I asked.

"My dad," Briggs replied. "You know, that's the biggest thing where you can be on top of the world and one minute everything can change."

For Briggs' entire life, his father has suffered from Parkinson's disease.

Most people on campus don't even realize what he goes through on a daily basis.

Three years ago - his caretaking responsibilities became even more difficult when Briggs' mother passed away from COVID-19 complications.

"14-15 year old boy having to do certain things that men haven't had to do," Chamberlain said.

With his mother gone, Briggs considered leaving the valley.

"I was really thinking about getting out of here but something in my heart, god was telling me and my mother was telling me, you don't need to be at a big school or Mater Dei to get looks," Briggs said. "You work hard put the film out, you're going to get some blessings."

Briggs makes Friday nights look easy on the field, but his journey has been anything but.

"Going through the ups and downs of everything, god just had a plan for me. I stuck it through, and look at me now," Briggs said.

"Any school you're leaning towards right now?" I asked.

"I can't say but I'm blessed for all 17 so thank y'all," Briggs said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.