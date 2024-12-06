Governor Newsom announces new port of entry at the US-Mexico border

From Fresno to Bakersfield and now the border, Governor Newsom's latest stop on his tour across the state is focused on promoting his economic plan.

From Fresno to Bakersfield and now the border, Governor Newsom's latest stop on his tour across the state is focused on promoting his economic plan focused on regional economic development.

The governor did not shy away from discussing the possible impacts Trump proposed immigration and tariff policies could have on Californians and people around the country.

"This is a serious moment in California's history, the region that defines Baja and California," said Newsom.

At the border Thursday, Newsom announced the beginning of construction to the new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry connecting San Diego County to northern Mexico.

Otay Mesa is the busiest commercial port in California, at least 60,000 people cross daily for work.

The project is decades in the making, it aims to reduce wait times for cars and trucks, making it more economically efficient.

"This region where we stand today is critical to the North American export economy, and to the well-being and prosperity of all Californians, and indeed all Americans," said California State Senator Steve Padilla.

Newsom announced Thursday, his region based economic plan, will allocate $14 million per region.

The governor emphasized the economic impact of this particular project as Mexico is California's top exporting partner.

"It's in the interest of the American people. It's in the interest of the state, and it's in the interest of the US economy," said Newsom.

Boarder Security was another topic Newsom discussed, touting state funded efforts to crack down on narcotics and increase National Guard operations as well as put a greater emphasis on keeping track on American-made goods being smuggled into Mexico.

"What we intend to do is enable existing law-enforcement task forces to do a better job of interdicting guns and money heading south we have a duty responsibility at least in my mind to do that work better than we're currently doing it," said Major General Mattew P. Beevers, the adjutant general of California's Military Department.

These moves come strategically before the president-elect takes office.

Newsom says blue counties are 'under assault' figuratively by Trump.

Directly criticizing his promise to impose a 25% tariff on goods coming from Mexico.

Sounding the alarm that under this policy food, housing, and construction costs will go up.

Even warning consumers could pay some $3,000 more for cars imported from Mexico.

Newsom, calling it 'betrayal' to the president elect's supporters especially those living in California.

"There's no state that has been impacted more and has been already impacted more by this tariff conversation, this tax conversation that the president elect is having. The impact's already being felt," said Newsom.

Trump and his incoming administration vowing to crack down on illegal immigration starting on day one.

His incoming 'Border Czar' Tom Homan promising mass deportations.

"Let me clear: There is going to be a mass deportation because we just finished a mass illegal immigration crisis on the border," said Homan.

With the border wall as his backdrop, Newsom also took aim at Trump's immigration promise.

But when asked if he would intervene, he said this: "we do not interfere in the federal government's right to enforce federal law using federal resources point blank period."

As for the new port of entry, Newsom noted that Trump has historically been a supporter of the project.

Construction for the new port of entry is expected to begin the next few months and be complete by December of 2027.

