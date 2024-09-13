  • Watch Now
Grant agreement to help funding for Central Valley Honor Flight

Friday, September 13, 2024 5:20PM
More of our nation's heroes here in the Valley will be able to take a trip of a lifetime.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More of our nation's heroes here in the Valley will be able to take a trip of a lifetime.

Thursday, the Fresno City Council approved a grant agreement with the Central Valley Honor Flight to allocate $100,000 from American Rescue Plan Act Funding.

The money will allow 70 Valley vets to travel to Washington, D.C. to see the war memorials free of charge.

Back in April, 74 local veterans had a chance to visit DC. The very first Honor Flight took place in 2013.

There have been 27 other flights since then.

