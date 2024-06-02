Grass fire spreads to auto-wrecking yard in Goshen, destroys at least 350 cars

A grass fire in Tulare County prompted a large response after it spread to an auto-wrecking yard in Goshen.

A grass fire in Tulare County prompted a large response after it spread to an auto-wrecking yard in Goshen.

A grass fire in Tulare County prompted a large response after it spread to an auto-wrecking yard in Goshen.

A grass fire in Tulare County prompted a large response after it spread to an auto-wrecking yard in Goshen.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A grass fire in Tulare County prompted a large response after it spread to an auto-wrecking yard in Goshen.

Tulare County Fire Department and several other fire agencies responded around 9 last night to the area of Rasmussen Avenue for reports of a grass fire.

Officials say the wind helped the fire spread to a nearby auto-wrecking yard.

It took crews around four and a half hours to douse the flames.

The fire burned around two acres and damaged between 350 and 500 cars in the wrecking yard.

Authorities say there were aerial fireworks launched in the area however, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.