Pavement improvements being made along Highway 99 in Merced this week

MERCED COUNTY Calif. (KFSN) -- Pavement improvements are being made along Highway 99 in Merced.

On and off-ramp closures are impacting northbound and southbound Highway 99 at Childs Avenue, Highway 140, G Street, Martin Luther King Junior Way, R Street, V Street and 16th Street.



The closures go from 7 pm until 7 am.

Construction began Monday and will continue through Saturday, May 18th.



CalTrans is reminding drivers to slow down in construction zones.