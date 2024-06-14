Hiker lifted to safety after fall in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering after being rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew in Yosemite National Park.

Last Sunday, H42 was requested by the park to help with a medical emergency on the Mist Trail.

They say a hiker was injured after falling 20 to 30 feet down granite stairs.

Crews conducted the hoist rescue, lifting the man up over Vernal Falls.

The chopper then landed at Ahwahnee Meadows to load the patient on board and provide medical treatment.

The hiker was then taken to a trauma facility in Fresno for further treatment