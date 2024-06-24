Historic 'The Palm and the Pine' landmark to be torn down for Highway 99 expansion

The historic 'The Palm and the Pine' landmark, which represents the Heart of California, will be torn down to expand Highway 99.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The future of a historic landmark in Madera County is up in the air.

"The Palm and the Pine," which represents the Heart of California and the split between Northern and Southern California, is expected to be torn down.

Caltrans is planning to expand Highway 99 near Avenue 12 to six lanes in the coming years. The landmark has been there since the 1920's.

The Historic Highway 99 Association of California says Caltrans is planning to plant new trees but does not plan to mark the historic location in any other way.

They propose posting signs in both directions that mark the location and explain its significance as an alternative.

To learn more about the efforts, head to historic99.org.