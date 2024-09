How you can support Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation through event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have an opportunity to support a local non-profit providing support and essential services to burn survivors throughout the Valley.

We sat down with Katrina Arthur with the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation to chat about their upcoming Dinner and Dance, and how it supports Champ Camp.

