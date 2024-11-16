How colder temperatures can impact local crops and home pipes

As overnight temperatures continue to drop into the colder months, farmers are gearing up to protect their harvest.

As overnight temperatures continue to drop into the colder months, farmers are gearing up to protect their harvest.

As overnight temperatures continue to drop into the colder months, farmers are gearing up to protect their harvest.

As overnight temperatures continue to drop into the colder months, farmers are gearing up to protect their harvest.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As overnight temperatures continue to drop into the colder months, farmers are gearing up to protect their harvest.

When it comes to older citrus trees the crops are the main concern.

"Young trees, it's the tree itself, because you really don't have much fruit on it, so you are trying to make sure the cold doesn't damage the tree," mentioned Milo Gordon, a citrus farmer in Tulare County.

Many cold nights, he's out on the fields making sure his trees are protected from the overnight chill.

He says covering trees, watering trees to help create latent heat and turning on wind-machines are all options..

"The wind machines are 30 feet for a reason that's kind of at the peak of that warmth so it warms up to there and it cools off above that so we are trying to mix that warm layer in at the 30-35 foot level with the colder air at the ground," explained Milo.

Below freezing temperatures not only pose a risk to crops across the valley.

They can also damage pipes inside your home.. causing them to crack or burst.

"The easiest way to solve your problem when it comes to freezing is pipe insulation. The most common is a three quarter most homes have a steel pipe, a galvanized pipe," explains Rey Lopez, who is the store manager at True Value in Lindsay.

He says taking precautionary measures can prevent people from having to replace their pipes all together.

And insulation is the first simple step.

"It's self adhesive so you wrap it around over the pipe, remove the film and glue it together. But what i do recommend is after you are done with that you get pipe wrap tape and you put some in the beginning in the middle and the end," explained Rey.

Rey says if you have a question most hardware stores may be able to help.

As for local farmers they are staying ready for those chilly nights.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.