How sticking to your New Year's goals can help your mental health

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When thinking about your New Year's resolutions, it's best to be smart.

Many people head into the New Year with the mindset, "New year, new me." But why do people tend to fall off their goals just about a week in?

The Executive Director of NAMI Fresno, Dr. Amy Parks, explains one of the reasons.

"If you're on vacation, if you have time off, it's really easy to have your schedule and your routine to incorporate those things that you want to do," said Dr. Parks. "But once you get back to your regular life, once you get back to work and kids are back in school, life can be really hectic."

A survey from the Pew Research Center shows in 2024, 49% of adults ages 18 to 29 made at least one resolution, while 31% of adults from 30 to 49 did so. Twenty-one percent of adults 50 and older have also set resolutions.

When it comes to the top resolutions, 79% said health was a priority and 61% made resolutions about money or finances, while 57% wanted to focus on personal relationships.

Dr. Parks says to not always think of your goals as a checklist. Picking a word for the year can help center yourself.

"When we have a word, it just kind of gives a little bit more strength," said Dr. Parks. "To take that curveball that life is throwing at us and focus on what that word is."

It's also important to think about the emotional milestones you want to reach this year.

"Our mental health is more than just our mental well-being or going to therapy," said Dr. Parks. "Our mental health is about nutrition, our sleep, it's about our physical activity."

Because our physical and mental health goals go hand in hand.

