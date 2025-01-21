Hundreds attend 41st annual MLK march and commemoration in downtown Fresno

People off all ages and backgrounds from across the Central Valley descended upon downtown Fresno on Monday morning.

People off all ages and backgrounds from across the Central Valley descended upon downtown Fresno on Monday morning.

People off all ages and backgrounds from across the Central Valley descended upon downtown Fresno on Monday morning.

People off all ages and backgrounds from across the Central Valley descended upon downtown Fresno on Monday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People off all ages and backgrounds from across the Central Valley descended upon downtown Fresno on Monday morning.

"As a young group of people, I feel like we're starting to lose what our elders have taught us," said Olyvia Stafford.

Which is why she and her mom always make sure to join the march and hold on to lessons from the past.

"We have to teach them how to stay as a unit as a people. We seem to be so divided amongst ourselves and this is one day we can come together," said Olyvia's mom, Cassandra Stafford.

Community leaders, organizations, and members of the "Divine Nine" historically black fraternities and sororities all taking part in the tradition.

"It's important to be here, it's just part of history and understanding the notion of unity," said Carmen Mendoza, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

The march paused in front of City Hall for remarks from local leaders before the large crowd continued down to Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

"Events like this make me so proud to be a community leader here in Fresno and to represent over 500,000 residents and remind them we're all in this together at the end of the day," said Fresno city councilmember Annalisa Perea.

The commemoration ceremony was emceed by our own Action News Reporter Brianna Willis.

The holiday, marking Dr. King's birthday, serves as a reminder of what the civil rights leader died for and the work that still needs to be done for his dream to be fully realized.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.