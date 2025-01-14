Immigration rights protest lasts for 12 hours in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of people gathered in north Fresno on Sunday to protest the recent detainment of 78 undocumented migrants in Fresno and Kern counties.

Vanessa Gonzalez was among the protestors near Blackstone and Nees.

"My dad got deported like three or four times. And it was really hard the last time he got deported," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez's father died after he was deported to Mexico. She said she is heartbroken that her children won't be able to meet their grandfather.

When her father was deported, it left her mother, Linda Tabarez with little help raising her children.

"It left me as a single mom with my six kids, I struggled, you know. I struggled to be with them. I struggled to see them hurt cause all I would hear them say is 'I want my dad'," said Tabarez.

Hundreds of protestors flocked to the area early Sunday morning, waving Mexican and American flags as well as signs in support of immigration rights.

This protest comes after 78 undocumented migrants were detained in Fresno and Kern County last week.

According to the Border Patrol, all of those detained had criminal histories.

However, state leaders are contradicting that claim.

In a press conference on Saturday, lawmakers said farm workers were also among those targeted.

"Even though they don't have a voice, there's someone that does and we'll represent them," said protestor Luis Morales.

As the sun set, protestors were still seen waving their flags, chanting and even dancing near the busy intersection.

Action News reached out to the Fresno Police Department about the protest.

They were unavailable for an on-camera interview but did said they have officers monitoring the area to make sure people are exercising their constitutional rights safely.

"This is just an example of what we're like all across California and the United States. We're just sometimes in the shadows but when it's time to fight back, it just makes me really emotional that people are finally fight back," said Flor Martinez-Zaragosa.

Martinez-Zaragosa is an activist from San Jose.

She was recently in Bakersfield for a protest when she was alerted about the gathering happening in Fresno.

She said she's inspired by the younger generation who are pushing this movement of immigration rights forward and fighting for those who don't feel like they have a voice.

Martinez-Zaragosa expects more protests to happen across the state as we get closer to the Presidential Inauguration.