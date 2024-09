2 women hospitalized after stabbing in central Fresno neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two women were hospitalized after they were stabbed in central Fresno on Friday night.

The stabbing happened around 10:30 in the area of Sussex Way and Clark Avenue.

Fresno police say a large group of people had gathered to argue over social media posts leading up to the stabbing.

At some point, officials say the two women, ages 18 and 19, began to fight and were stabbed.

Both women were taken to a local hospital, where their conditions are unknown.