Inmate with South Valley ties escapes from Southern California facility

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement is looking for an inmate with a South Valley connection who they say walked away from a conservation camp in Southern California.

Staff at the Julius Klein Conservation Camp in Azusa were notified just before 3 pm Monday that 35-year-old Santiago Duran was missing from the camp.

An emergency count was conducted, and officials confirmed Duran was not at the camp.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeved white thermal top and gray sweatpants.

Duran arrived from Tulare County to serve 10 years for several charges, including criminal threats with enhancements of using a firearm.

If you happen to see Duran or have knowledge of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact any law enforcement agency or call 911.

