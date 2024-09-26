Jury beings deliberating in 2021 Fresno murder trial

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A final pitch in court on Wednesday as attorneys made their closing arguments in Christopher Williams' murder trial after 11 days of evidence.

"What I'm arguing to you, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, is that it was Mr. Williams that facilitated the commission of this murder," prosecutor Ismail Aliyev said.

Williams' fate is now before a Fresno County jury as they decide if he is responsible for the death of Kylin Baca-Fullmer in July 2021. The defense argues he is innocent.

"The reasonable inference is that Williams was not in the SUV during that time," defense attorney Curtis Sok said about the vehicle where shots were fired from.

ShotSpotter sensors picked up on 13 shots near the corner of Calwa and Bardell Avenues in Southwest Fresno. Police found Baca-Fullmer dead at the scene. He was in the driver's seat of a car.

Prosecutors say another man, Kevin Coleman, pulled the trigger, but they say Williams aided and abetted him.

"He gave and provided Mr. Coleman the perfect vantage point from which Mr. Coleman could target the driver's side seat," Aliyev said.

Prosecutors have charged Coleman and Williams with murder, shooting at a car, and assault with a semi-automatic gun. Both men have pleaded not guilty, and Coleman is being tried separately.

William's defense attorney says his client was only arrested because he is a gang member, and he argues there is not enough evidence to prove Williams was inside the car where the shots came from.

"You look at it, ladies and gentlemen," Sok said. "It's hard to tell. Not to mention, we cannot see the face of the driver, or we cannot see how many people are in the SUV."

Williams could face up to life in prison if convicted on the murder charge. Court records show Coleman's jury trial could begin on October 21.