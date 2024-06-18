Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in the Hamptons, source tells ABC News

SAG HARBOR, New York -- Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, according to police.

Timberlake drove through a stop sign and swerved into a lane of oncoming traffic at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sag Harbor Village police.

The pop star was driving a 2025 grey BMW XM on Madison Street when he failed to stop and failed to maintain his lane of travel. When police pulled him over, they said Timberlake "was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," according to police.

Police determined Timberlake was driving drunk, had bloodshot, glassy eyes and "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" emanating from his breath, according to the criminal complaint. He also had slowed speech, was unsteady on his feet and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, the complaint said.

Timberlake told the arresting officer he had only one drink, according to the criminal complaint.

Justin Timberlake appears in a mugshot from Sag Harbor Village Police Department after being arrested June 18, 2024. Sag Harbor Village Police Department

Timberlake, 43, was held overnight for arraignment, after which he was released Tuesday morning on his own recognizance.

He has been ordered to appear virtually in Sag Harbor Village Court on July 26, ABC News reported.

Timberlake has two concerts in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week as part of his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" in support of his sixth studio album, "Everything I Thought It Was."

ABC News has reached out to Timberlake's representative for comment.

Timberlake first gained massive popularity as a member of the boy band *NYSNC in the late '90s and early 2000s before striking out on his own in 2002. His first release, "Justified," sold millions of copies and featured the massive hits "Cry Me A River" and "Rock Your Body."

He has won 10 Grammys, four Emmys and a host of Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. Timberlake was even nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for his theme song to "Trolls," the single "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

Timberlake reunited with his *NYSNC bandmates last year to much fanfare for the theme to the "Trolls Band Together" soundtrack. He also reunited with *NYSNC for a performance in March.

He's also starred in several big-time box office movies, like "The Social Network," "Bad Teacher" and "Friends With Benefits."