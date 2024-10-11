Kane Brown coming to Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country Music singer Kane Brown has announced his return to Fresno.

He'll be performing at the Save Mart Center on March 15 of next year.

It's part of his new tour which features music from his upcoming album "the High Road."

The new album will be released in January.

Tickets go on sale October 18 at 10 a.m.

Last year, Brown headlined Fresno's "Boots in the Park" and made an appearance at the Clovis Rodeo.