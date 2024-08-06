Keeping outdoor shelter dogs cool amid triple-digit heat in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Outdoor misters, a shaded area, buckets of water and small pools are ways employees are ensuring the outdoor dogs at the Selma Animal Services Shelter are staying cool during the triple digit heat.

"It's very comfortable for the animals, very safe and it's a safe environment and we're hoping one day that some of these animals can be adopted," says Commander Rene Garza with the Selma Police Department.

Commander Garza helps ensure the shelter is comfortable for pets.

He points out the improvements made since the department took over in January of this year.

"The amazing work the staff is doing here at the animal services shelter speaks for itself. Just the improvement of the misters that are now operable to the conditions of the animals. The addition of the AC and heating element additional portable units that were brought to the facility," explains Commander Garza.

Irene Prieto is the Owner of Paw Prints Rescue, and has visited the shelter a few times before.

She was here on Monday morning, after a social media post claimed the dogs were left in the heat, unattended and without water on a hot Sunday.

"So, I saw for myself the misters are on, there's water, it's cool, the air conditioning is working, Everyone is good, it's clean, they're healthy, happy, so that's why I'm here so when I go back and let everybody know it came from me and not from me asking someone," explains Irene.

Action news reached out to the person who made the original post on Facebook, but we have not heard back.

Irene prides herself in being the voice for the voiceless and encourages people to follow up and speak up for those who can't.

"If you have something you're not approving of, or you don't like something that's going on, come in, come in the walk-in and speak to them and they will let you know what's going on. Instead of going out there posting things, come in and ask them, come and help if you want to, they need volunteers to help animals," urges Irene.

The shelter does have someone working here typically 8AM to 5PM each day of the week.

This includes full 7 to 8 hour shifts on Saturdays and Sundays.

Their public hours are 10AM to 4PM Monday through Saturday, anyone is welcome to walk in and are encouraged to volunteer, foster or adopt a pet.

For more information on the Selma Animal Services shelter, you can visit here.

