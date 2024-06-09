Kings County hit and run crash sends one person to hospital

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday near Jersey and 17th avenues, near Tachi Palace Casino Resort.

Officers say the person was found on the side of the road with the victim saying they were hit by a car.

They were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with major injuries.

Officials say there were no vehicles in the area and no witnesses to the collision.

Authorities say they are working with a nearby casino to see if there was any security footage of the incident.