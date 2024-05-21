Korean barbeque restaurant to open at Fashion Fair Mall

Seoul Meat Company has locations in Washington and Utah, but this will be their first California location.
FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- You'll soon be able to enjoy Korean barbeque at Fashion Fair Mall.
Seoul Meat Company is preparing to open this Fall.
It will be located at Fashion Fair between Five Below and Slaters 50/50.
This sign can already be seen outside the building as preparations continue.
