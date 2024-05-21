Seoul Meat Company has locations in Washington and Utah, but this will be their first California location.

Korean barbeque restaurant to open at Fashion Fair Mall

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- You'll soon be able to enjoy Korean barbeque at Fashion Fair Mall.

It will be located at Fashion Fair between Five Below and Slaters 50/50.

This sign can already be seen outside the building as preparations continue.

Seoul Meat Company has locations in Washington and Utah, but this will be their first California location.

