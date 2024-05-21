  • Watch Now

Korean barbeque restaurant to open at Fashion Fair Mall

Seoul Meat Company has locations in Washington and Utah, but this will be their first California location.

Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Korean barbeque restaurant to open at Fashion Fair Mall
You'll soon be able to enjoy Korean barbeque at Fashion Fair Mall. Seoul Meat Company is preparing to open this Fall.

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- You'll soon be able to enjoy Korean barbeque at Fashion Fair Mall.

Seoul Meat Company is preparing to open this Fall.

It will be located at Fashion Fair between Five Below and Slaters 50/50.

This sign can already be seen outside the building as preparations continue.

Seoul Meat Company has locations in Washington and Utah, but this will be their first California location.

