Search for answers continues in 2021 central Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A heartbroken family is still waiting for justice in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in central Fresno.

Kyrin Wright was shot and killed outside of his home on May 27, 2021.

Years later, his death still hasn't been solved, leaving his family and law enforcement searching for answers.

At a press conference Monday, Fresno police renewed the call for information in Wright's death while announcing three arrests in another previously unsolved case.

"Give us closure, it's not going to bring him back but no one should be able to get away with murder," said Wright's mother, who did not want to be identified.

She says Wright was a huge figure in her family, and it never gets easier not to see his face or hear his laugh anymore.

"It actually gets harder day by day, and not having the people that took my son's life or that are involved in taking his life. Having them just walk freely and live their life makes it extremely harder too because when I want to talk to Kyrin, I have to go to the cemetery," said Wright's mother.

Wright's family wants more answers. Fresno Police Lt. Cervantes says the department will do everything it can to get justice for Wright.

"Don't lose hope. The police department never gives up on these types of cases," said Lt. Cervantes.

There is still a governor's reward of $50,000 leading to an arrest for Wright's murder.

During a press conference Monday, the Fresno Police Department announced three arrests in the murder of 20-year-old Trazhan Heights and renewed the call for information in the unsolved death of 19-year-old Kyrin Wright.

There is also a $3,000 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything, you are urged to contact the Fresno Police Department.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, texting 738477, or submitting a tip using this form.

