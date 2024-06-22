Lake, coast, or staying home: People in Merced prepare for heat wave

On Friday morning, families came to enjoy Yosemite Lake before the heat and the crowds took over this weekend.

On Friday morning, families came to enjoy Yosemite Lake before the heat and the crowds took over this weekend.

On Friday morning, families came to enjoy Yosemite Lake before the heat and the crowds took over this weekend.

On Friday morning, families came to enjoy Yosemite Lake before the heat and the crowds took over this weekend.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Friday morning, families came to enjoy Yosemite Lake before the heat and the crowds took over this weekend.

"Every once in a while, we want to come out to the lake, though," said Nat Fierro, Merced local. "It's nice out here."

Nat Fierro is choosing to stay closer to home with the kids this weekend, but just days ago, they were one of many people who had escaped to the coast.

"Monterey was beautiful weather, as always, 65 degrees, a little cool, a little cloudy, but it felt good compared to what we know is back home," said Fierro.

If you are headed out to dip your toes in the water, the Sheriff's Office wants you to drive cautiously.

"There's a lot of fires going on on different highways and byways and we want to make sure that you're aware, if you see flashing lights pull to the left, slow, construction sites, and just be aware of your neighbors out there that are driving around as well," said Michael Dominigue, Dept. Sheriff Merced County.

They're also urging people to play it safe in local waters if they stay inland this weekend including wearing a life jacket out on the water among other tips.

"Also, swim with a buddy," said Dominigue. "Always take somebody with you when you're going swimming; even the strongest swimmers become distressed at times, and you can rely on that person to know where you are, know how you're swimming and how you're doing, and don't swim beyond your abilities."

Jordan McCarron and his family are in town for a wedding, so they're not as prepared as they normally are for the water. However, McCarron said they're keeping a close eye on the kids and have rules in place for wading in the water.

"But it's good practice for them, too, because you get more comfortable in the water without the floats," said Jordan McCarron, Merced Visitor. "The rule is you don't go above your waist, you can't go where you can't stand, and yeah, they're having fun."

Others hit the mall to do a little shopping Friday morning and enjoy the A/C, but they don't plan to go anywhere but home for the weekend.

"We're going to stay home, stay in my library with the air conditioning on and a fan hitting my face so I don't have to sweat, and I'm not going outside to weed anything," said Raul Reyes.

"I'm going to sit on my chair in my living room and I'm going to watch my cowboy movies," said Nysla Reyes.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.