Large fire contained at pallet yard in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire at a pallet yard in Fresno County that spread to several nearby structures, including a home.

It happened just before midnight Friday in the area of Brawley and Franklin avenues.

More than 50 firefighters from North Central Fire, Fresno Fire, Fresno County Fire and Madera County Fire helped battle the blaze.

The fire also destroyed and damaged several tractor-trailers at a nearby trucking company.

The Red Cross is helping at least five residents who were displaced by the blaze.

No one was hurt.