Law enforcement encouraging safe New Year's Eve celebrations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local law enforcement is hoping your New Year's plans include having a sober ride, but in case it isn't on the list they're on the lookout.

"We're going to be out there to make sure that we remove those impaired drivers from the road before they hurt and kill somebody because really that's the number one concern for us to make it to the New Year as healthy as possible," said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas.

They want to remind you that impaired driving is not just from alcohol it can also include certain prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and marijuana.

Our local officers urge you to have a sober driver or use a ride-share service if you plan on going out.

"It is a night of celebration and we want people to have fun and celebrate, the new year, the incoming new years," said Fresno Police Sgt. Todd Turney.

"So, be with your friends, families and celebrate those, but make good decisions and plan ahead."

First-time offenders will be charged with a DUI, fined up to $13,500, and have their license suspended.

It's not just drivers that aw enforcement is concerned about.

"Bells and whistles, pots and pans, but the one thing I do not want you to do is to step outside your house with a loaded gun and start cranking rounds off into the air," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke. "Folks have a tendency to forget that gravity will take effect and those bullets are gonna come down."

Each year, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says his office receives calls of people firing guns and damaging homes when the bullets come down and he's told his deputies to take action.

"If we catch anybody doing it, they will go to jail," said Warnke. "Have this be a time of celebration. Don't end your day in my jail or in my morgue."

In 2021, just moments after the clock struck midnight a woman was hit by a stray bullet that fell from the sky in Fresno and started the year in the hospital she did survive.

Warnke also reminds residents not to use illegal fireworks to celebrate.

Those who are caught will be cited and can face steep fines.

The Fresno Police Department is continuing patrols until 2 am and the CHP will be patrolling all day on the first.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.